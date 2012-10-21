Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Canadean.



“Sustainability in the Global Food and Beverage Industry 2012-2013: Trends and Opportunities, Budgets, Food and Beverage Industry Procurement, and Marketing Initiatives” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes what sustainability means to the global food and beverage industry and how it is being implemented. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, and examines their actions surrounding sustainable procurement practices and marketing green initiatives. This report provides a comprehensive account of how executives in the global food and beverage industry perceive sustainability, and also explores the key drivers and challenges of sustainability management; furthermore, it attempts to forecast the change in demand for various sustainable products and services in different markets across the globe. The report provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is a result of responses derived from Canadean's exclusive B2B panel of senior decision making respondents, and helps in understanding the implementation of sustainability in the industry and its impact on business. It also includes analysis of responses from senior stakeholders, including detailed segmentation, which helps the reader to make well-informed business decisions.The high number of responses from C-level or equivalents ensures optimum credibility and is responsible for accurate snapshots of the industry's best sustainability practices.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

57% of buyer respondents identified that their company is voluntary involved in industry initiatives such as 'Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP)', and 44% of respondents identified 'Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)' to be important.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Overall, 'cost savings and operational efficiency', 'consumer influence and demand', and 'strengthening competitive position' are the key drivers that influence buyers' and suppliers' organizational sustainability practices.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“Sustainability in the Global Food and Beverage Industry 2012-2013: Trends and Opportunities, Budgets, Food and Beverage Industry Procurement, and Marketing Initiatives” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes what sustainability means to the global food and beverage industry, and how it is being implemented. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, and examines their actions surrounding sustainable procurement practices and marketing green initiatives.



Key Features and Benefits

To identify the most popular or universally accepted indices or practices used in measuring and monitoring sustainability implementation.



To understand the set specific cost saving targets to be achieved when implementing sustainability.



Uncovers the leading concerns of companies in the effective implementation of sustainable practices.



Formulate effective procurement strategies by identifying how sustainability procurement budgets are changing and where expenditure will be directed in the future.



Identify the specific marketing strategies and channels competitors use to win business.



Key Market Issues



'Adopting video-conferencing', 'emission control systems', and 'low carbon emitting machinery' are the key energy efficiency measures implemented by global food and beverage manufacturers and suppliers.



In total, 33% of food and beverage manufacturer respondents use 'change in energy usage' to monitor and measure the implementation of sustainability initiatives.



Overall, 60% of respondents each consider the UK and Germany as the fastest-growing regions for sustainable products and services; the US is also expected to be one of the fastest growing regions, as identified by 59% of respondents.



On average, buyer sustainability management budgets are expected to rise over the next 12 months by 6.6%, compared to an expected increase of 9% in 2011.



Respondents from food and beverage organizations consider the 'reduction of energy consumption', 'ability to track sustainability in its supply chain', and 'effective minimization of water consumption' to be critical factors for supplier selection.



Key Highlights

Overall, 'avoid excess packaging', 'long term supplier engagement', and 'local sourcing' are the most-implemented sustainable procurement practices, as identified by 58%, 53%, and 49% of buyer respondents respectively.



'Corporate and brand websites', 'email and newsletters', and 'public relations' are considered to be the most important marketing channels by 47%, 44%, and 38% of survey respondents respectively.



Buyer respondents seek packaging suppliers who prioritize the 'use of lightweight material', who place high importance on the 'percentage of recycled material used', and who provide 'reduced layers of packaging'.



On average, buyer companies in the food and beverage industry plan to allocate 26.3% of their total procurement budgets for 2012-2013 for sustainable products and services.



'Including sustainability as a section in corporate website', sending 'educational marketing messages', and 'explaining cost-benefit of sustainability to clients' are considered the most important steps to be taken by supplier companies in order to market their green credentials to clients.



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/sustainability-in-the-global-food-and-beverage-industry-2012-2013-trends-and-opportunities-budgets-food-and-beverage-industry-procurement-and-marketing-initiatives-report-564692