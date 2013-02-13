"Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2012-2013 - Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecast, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2012-2013 - Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecast, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives" from ICD-Research, now available