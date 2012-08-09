Sustainability Is a Priority for a Corporate Printing Company, Bay Area Graphics

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Companies worldwide are adopting eco-friendly solutions, however, environmental consciousness often comes with a significant monetary cost. For companies in the start-up stage, the costs associated with the production of “green” office supplies can be too high. Bay Area Graphics has introduced sustainable printing, which is promised at affordable prices, and appreciated by businesses of all sizes.



In order to meet standards of sustainability, Bay Area Graphics, a printer local to the Bay Area, joined the Forest Stewardship Council. Their corporate belief is that there is more to environmental responsibility than simply using recycled paper stock and recycled ink. The Forest Stewardship Council screens all products used by the print broker to ensure that their production and use adheres to social, economic, cultural, and ecological guidelines of sustainability. Bay Area Graphics strictly uses products that are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, in order to meet the expectations of customers who want to use affordable eco-friendly products for their print jobs.



About Bay Area Graphics

Lesley Harrison, who has more than 20 years of experience in the print industry, founded Bay Area Graphics. The company offers full-service printing in San Francisco, and will assist corporations with everything from printing to establishing an online fulfillment center. Custom jobs can be completed for any organization that is looking for stationary, folders, posters, collateral, or virtually anything else, like printing brochures. Further information about their services is available at http://www.bayareagraphics.com/ or by calling 650-341-5350.