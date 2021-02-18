Sustainability Takes Centre Stage in 2021 Within the Logistics & Technical Operations Industry

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- 2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for professionals in the logistics and technical operations industry, as the coronavirus pandemic directly impacted the movement, storage, and flow of goods through borders. Plus, travel restrictions crippled the air transport industry and consequently placed intense pressures on shipping and road freight. Despite the unprecedented challenges faced, many in the industry are keen to ensure that plans to make practises more sustainable will still go ahead, such as plans to reduce carbon footprints and ensure ethical and sustainable supply chains. In order to establish a successful benchmark, category managers will be working to obtain more reliable results from suppliers whilst others will be placing pressure on the industry to adopt more sustainable practises throughout the year.



For over a decade DSJ Global has been working to deliver peace of mind to businesses in Germany and Europe when it comes to their toughest business challenge: securing business-critical talent. Since 2008, the firm has provided bespoke recruiting solutions to their clients based on the understanding that each hiring process is unique. In doing so, they have developed a network of over one million professionals in over 60 countries, from directors and managers to logisticians and engineers, who have all helped build and strengthen their industry-leading knowledge. DSJ Global is made up of over 750 staff, located in 12 offices around the world. The consultants at the firm undergo regular training to ensure that they are delivering both their clients and candidates with optimum results. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the company is also the preferred logistics and procurement recruiter for 71 world-leading firms. DSJ Global works with an array of diverse office cultures and backgrounds that range from dynamic start-ups to corporate powerhouses, allowing their candidates to have a multitude of choices when it comes to securing their dream job.



DSJ Global specialises in recruiting for permanent, contract and, multi-hire positions for a range of speciality fields, including logistics, technical operations, supply chain and procurement jobs. From Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin, there is a plethora of fantastic career opportunities currently available in Germany through DSJ Global including: R&D Procurement Business Partner, Head of Order Administration, Team lead MRO Procurement, Associate Director – Clinical Purchasing, S&OP and Demand Planner, Warehousing and Transportation Manager, Supply Planner, OPEX Specialist and many more. From source to hire, DSJ Global is dedicated to ensuring that each candidate has all the support and guidance they need.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.