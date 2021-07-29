Sustainability the Secret to Sound Environmental Practices in Planning and Supply Chain Management

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Sustainability has been a keen focus for many organizations over the past year, not just in terms of internal systems and processes but also the way that supply chain partners operate. Some of the biggest brands in the world have been taking steps towards more environmentally sound practices, something that is currently being reflected in planning and supply chain recruitment. Walmart, one of the biggest names in global retail, has been a part of this sustainability push, including via Flipkart. Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart in 2018 and the business is expected to grow at four times the rate of overall retail in India. It was recently announced that Flipkart had eliminated single use plastic from its Indian fulfilment centers by swapping these out for more sustainable options, such as paper bags. With its goal achieved, Flipkart is now focusing on minimizing the use of single-use plastics among its seller partners.



Planning and supply chain recruitment is an area where DSJ Global has a great deal of expertise. The firm was established in 2008 and has evolved alongside the end-to-end supply chain process, providing opportunities for talented people to get ahead and helping organizations to solve the challenge of business-critical talent. The firm works with permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, creating options to enable businesses to meet key goals and hire resilience into operations. Since 2008 the firm has expanded across the country into vital locations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. DSJ Global also has a robust international presence, is part of a 750+ global workforce as well as being the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. This unique combined perspective provides key planning and supply chain recruitment resources on a global level that few competitors can offer.



People represent progress and that's something that is fundamental to the way that DSJ Global functions. Consultants receive ongoing training and focus on developing insight into planning and supply chain recruitment, as well as other areas of expertise, including logistics, procurement and technical operations. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies in order to be able to find the best possible solutions to the challenges that clients face. Even during the pandemic, the team remained committed to helping organizations across the country find the right people for the right roles and supporting candidates in taking positive next steps. There are currently many different opportunities available via DSJ Global in the USA, including when it comes to planning and supply chain recruitment. These include: Procurement Manager [Market Access], Quality Manager, Senior Manager Quality Assurance, Cost Estimator, Senior Buyer, IT Sourcing Manager, Category Lead [Indirects], Plant Buyer and RF Design Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.