Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The sustainable air filters market is expected to reach a market size of 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to technological advancements in air filters, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as air quality levels and worker safety at workplace and in industries, which is driving demand for sustainable air filters.



The Global Sustainable Air Filters Report is a panoramic study of the overall Sustainable Air Filters market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Sustainable Air Filters market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Sustainable Air Filters market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Sustainable Air Filters industry.



Key players in the sustainable air filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Absolent Group, Camfil Group, Cummins Inc., Fruedenberg SE, Nippon Muki Co. LTD., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, NORDIC AIR FILTRATION, and Purafil Inc.



Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable air filters market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

HEPA/ULPA Filters

Pleated Filters

Baghouse Filters

Carbon Air Filters

Fiberglass Filters

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Pharmaceutical



The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Sustainable Air Filters industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.



The report classifies the global Sustainable Air Filters market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Sustainable Air Filters market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Sustainable Air Filters industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Sustainable Air Filters market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

