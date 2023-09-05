Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market is projected to grow from USD 219 million in 2021 to USD 15,716 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 60.8% during the forecast period.



The aviation industry is keen on bringing down the carbon footprints to achieve a sustainable environment and meet the stringent regulatory standards on emissions. The alternative solutions, such as improving aero-engine efficiency by design modifications, hybrid-electric and all-electric aircraft, renewable jet fuels, etc. are being adopted by various stakeholders of the aviation industry.



However, out of these solutions, adoption of sustainable aviation fuels such as e-fuels, synthetic fuels, green jet fuels, biojet fuels, hydrogen fuels is one of the most feasible alternative solutions with respect to socio and economic benefits when compared to others, which contributes significantly to mitigating current and expected future environmental impacts of aviation. In addition, airlines across the entire aviation industry are expanding their commercial fleets, due to rise in air travel These large and growing fleets are propelling the demand for the SAF as a near to mid-term solution for reducing GHG emissions.



The biofuel segment is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market in 2020



Typically, biofuel, hydrogen fuel and power to liquid fuel are the SAF types. Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The production of biojet fuel is expected to scale up rapidly in the coming decade due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of alternative jet fuel. Countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, and the UK are contributing significantly to the long-term sustainability plans by funding biojet fuel infrastructure.



The 30% to 50% segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on biofuel blending capacity, the sustainable aviation fuel is segmented into below 30%, 30% to 50%, and above 50%. The 30% to 50% segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The moderate blend capacity, drop-in facility in existing fuel systems, supply logistics infrastructure, and aircraft fleet allow to minimize the overall cost and cater to the volume demands from commercial and military aviation. In addition, with the growing research & development in the technological pathways, helps to improve the blending capacity of the renewable aviation fuel with the traditional aviation fuel.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To cater to the need for of reduction in carbon footprints due to increasing air traffic and air passengers, the countries such as the US and Canada in North America are focused on various initiatives to utilize the renewable aviation fuel. With supportive policies and initiatives to decarbonize aviation emissions, the North American market is deemed to be one of the strong demand centers for sustainable aviation fuel. The number of SAF initiatives taken by countries within the region such as US and Canada are Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuel Initiative (CAAFI), Midwest Aviation Sustainable Biofuels Initiative (MASBI), and Canada's Biojet Supply Chain Initiative, among others.



Key Market Players



The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Companies are dominated by a few globally established players such as Neste (Finland), Fulcrum BioEnergy (US), LanzaTech (US), World Energy (US), TotalEnergy (US) among others. These key players offer various products and services such as biofuel, synthetic fuel, efuels, green fuel, and hydrogen fuel, in order to curb the GHG emissions from the aviation and other industrial sectors such as automotive, marine, chemical etc. The startup companies in the sustainable aviation fuel market include Preem (Sweden), OMV (Austria), Atmosfair (Germany), Wastefuel (US), Prometheus Fuels (US) Red Rocks Biofuel (US), Northwest Advanced Biofuels (Austria).