Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Eggshell Membrane Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- The report "Eggshell Membrane Market By Product (Capsule, Tablet, and Powder), Type (Hydrolyzed and Unhydrolyzed), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global eggshell membrane market size is projected to reach USD 169 million by 2025, from USD 105 million in 2020, recording a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Eggshell membrane's distinct health benefits help in the prevention of various health diseases, resulting in an increase in its consumption in nutraceutical applications as an effective ingredient. Due to these factors, the eggshell membrane market is projected to record significant growth during the forecast period.



The nutraceuticals segment accounted for the largest share in the North American eggshell membrane market in 2019.



The nutraceuticals segment accounted for a major share in the North American eggshell membrane market due to the rise in the number of arthritis affected patients, along with an estimated increase in the number of patients until 2045 and further. According to extensive research and clinical studies, it is proven that increased eggshell membrane intake can help in the prevention of risks related to arthritis in the region. Hence, consumers in the North American region are regularly consuming eggshell membranes in their daily diets as nutraceuticals, which has led to an increase in demand for eggshell membrane in the regional market.

The capsule segment is projected to dominate the market in 2019 due to the rise in consumption of eggshell membrane majorly is the capsule form.



The capsule form dominated the market for eggshell membranes in 2019 due to the rise in the consumption of dietary supplements and nutraceutical products in the global market, which offers various joint health benefits. In addition, with a majority of the key players supplying eggshell membrane in the capsule form and its rising use as nutraceuticals, the demand for eggshell membranes is projected to remain high.



In addition, the acceptance of capsules among consumers remains high as compared to tablets, processed powders, and gummies & chews. This is due to the increase in busier lifestyles of consumers and the rise in demand for products offering various health benefits. Hence, the eggshell membrane is used in capsule form as a naturally-extracted ingredient consisting of proteins, calcium, collagens, and essential enzymes & acids for the human body. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the capsule segment during the forecast period.

Consumption of eggshell membrane in cosmetic & personal care products due to its functional properties, such as improved skin health, to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market



The Asia Pacific region witnesses dynamic climatic conditions and an increase in the aging population since the last few years. The region has been witnessing a rise in temperature and increased heat-related issues in the environment, resulting in skin-related diseases caused due to inflammation among consumers in this region.

Eggshell membrane derivatives are penetrating the personal care product market as it is used as a valuable and naturally-sourced ingredient. According to scientific researches and clinical studies, it is proven that the eggshell membrane has a number of properties, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, which helps in the prevention of skin-related diseases caused due to inflammations.



The eggshell membrane comprises collagens, such as hyaluronic acids, elastin, and keratins, due to which it is considered as a key ingredient for use in products for hydration and elasticity in the cosmetics & personal care industries. The collagen and elastin properties of the eggshell membrane derivatives help in significantly reducing wrinkle depth, lowering oxidative damages & inflammations, improving skin smoothness & luminance, and preventing acne occurrence on the human skin. These particulars encourage the use of eggshell membrane derivatives as a raw material in the cosmetic and personal care industries. As eggshell membrane powder is also deemed to be one of the most effective ingredients in preventing aging, it is increasingly used in the cosmetic & personal care market throughout the region during the forecast period.



The unhydrolyzed segment is projected to record a higher growth rate, in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.



In 2019, the hydrolyzed segment in the eggshell membrane market accounted for a major share. This is due to various factors, such as the easy availability of hydrolyzed eggshell membrane, simpler processing, low manufacturing cost, and a wider scope of application across the globe in various industries due to its higher content of membrane. However, there is an increase in consumer preferences, encouraging demand for more organic and nature-based products that offer various health benefits.



Additionally, governments are taking actions to process and limit the daily intake of the hydrolyzed eggshell membrane as it may lead to various side-effects and human-health related issues due to the synthetic chemicals used during its extraction. Thus, manufacturers are witnessing an increase in the preference for unhydrolyzed eggshell membrane as an ingredient in their line of products, to cater to the changing demands.

The eggshell membrane market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include the growing concentration of the eggshell membrane manufacturing companies. In addition, the production of eggs is the highest in this region, resulting in low cost for procuring raw materials to extract the membrane. Hence, the development of technologies and the abundant supply of raw material have led manufacturers to produce and supply eggshell membranes to various industries at a competitive price and gain an advantage over the competitors in the other regions. Furthermore, the rise in awareness on the benefits of the eggshell membrane in food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic & personal care product applications is projected to drive the demand for eggshell membrane, resulting in higher exports from the surplus production of the eggshell membrane in this region. These factors are further projected to drive the growth of the market in this region in the global eggshell membrane market.



Key Players:



Key players operating in the eggshell membrane market include Biova LLC (US), Microcore Research Laboratories (India), Ecovatec Solutions (Canada), Eggnovo SL (Spain), Eggbrane (Netherlands), Stratum Nutrition (US), Certified Nutraceuticals Inc (US), Bolise Co Limited (China), Mitushi Biopharma (India), and Kewpie Corporation (Japan).