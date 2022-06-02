Sustainable Investment Behind the Fight for Financial Services Recruitment Talent

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Sustainable investment is a key growth area in the financial services world and this is leading to a huge drive to secure business-critical talent. Competition for those who have the skills and experience to help build sustainable investment businesses is hot, with bidding contests becoming a reality and salaries spiraling. In fact, for top talent, financial rewards are increasing by around 50%. ESG talent are being identified as 'the stars of asset management' right now and this is making it challenging for even some of the biggest institutions to recruit the best people. Aligning investment with social benefits and climate goals is not new - it has had a momentum that has been building for some time - but the widespread commitment to it is. Assets in sustainable funds grew 53% year-on-year to $2.74tn in 2021. While demand for talented people to manage these assets is spiking, the talent pool remains relatively modest, which is why there are such significant opportunities for the right candidates today.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist in banking and financial services hiring, focused on ensuring that every organization can find the right people, even in very competitive areas such as sustainable investment.



With a well-established nationwide network in the USA, the firm's coverage includes most major cities, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



