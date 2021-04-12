Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Sustainable Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 469.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues and strict government rules and regulations regarding the use of toxic packaging materials. Increasing research and development regarding sustainable packaging solutions leads to the technological advancement of the products, which is augmenting the industry's demand.



The report analyzes the leading players of the global Sustainable Packaging market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Sustainable Packaging market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Sustainable Packaging market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Sustainable Packaging market.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Sustainable Packaging Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/44



Key Highlights From The Report

The Paper and Paper board segment holds a significant share in the market due to its decomposing property. Companies are embracing more eco-friendly and bio-degradable packaging materials that can be recycled, renewed, and reused, which is boosting the sales of the industry. Moreover, consumers have become more aware of environmental issues and are shifting their preferences towards more convenient and affordable packaging like paper or paper boards.

The food & beverage segment is the major end-user of the market. An increasing number of restaurants and diners are boosting the sales of the products. Following the Food & Beverage segment, the HealthCare sector is also experiencing significant growth over the forecast period as an increased amount of pharmaceuticals materials are transported with the packaging materials' help.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the high level of awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of toxic packaging material. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the authorities of several countries in the region to ban the low-grade polythene and encourage the use of eco-friendly packaging are driving the market in the region.

The Sustainable packaging market is adopting some wiser strategies in order to say competitive in between the growing demand of the product. Collaborations have been observed between prominent brands in order to increase their product portfolio and enter new markets. In order to hold the position of the products in the competitive market, companies are adopting effective marketing and branding strategies.



Key participants include Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Condition, and Bemis Company, among others.



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Sustainable Packaging Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/44



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others



Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Degradable Packaging



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HealthCare

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Others



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?

T

he report segments the Sustainable Packaging market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sustainable-packaging-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sustainable Packaging Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Sustainable Packaging Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Sustainable Packaging Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…