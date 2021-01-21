Sustainable Packaging Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Manufacturers are adopting environmentally friendly wrapping solutions in order to reduce environmental contamination, which in turn is boosting the sales of eco-friendly materials. Because of the stringent regulations of the regulatory authorities, the industry is expected to grow at a significant rate in the next few years. Different programmers are introduced by governments of many countries on the value of sustainable wrapping and its positive effects on the environment. Funds are supported by both governments and manufacturers for the research and production of new packaging solutions.



Key participants include Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Condition, and Bemis Company, among others.



Interested in this Sustainable Packaging market report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/44



Sustainable Packaging Market Drivers



The global market for sustainable packaging is forecast to grow from USD 280.60 billion in 2019 to USD 469.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7 percent. The sustainable packaging market has been fueled by growing awareness of environmental concerns among consumers and strict government regulations on toxic packaging materials.



The use of inexpensive wrapping materials such as paper and paper boards and glass lead to the sector's growth. In addition, a driving force in the industry has been the rising pace of technological developments and growing industrialization.



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others



Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Degradable Packaging



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HealthCare

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Others



Sustainable Packaging Market: Regional Outlook



Over the forecast era, North America is expected to record a CAGR of about 6.5 percent. There will be steady growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key manufacturers in the area, as well as growing investments by key players in research and development. In addition, through the development of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and IoT in packaging materials by the region's leading manufacturers, Europe will also experience stable growth over the forecast period.



Frequently Asked Question:



At What rate will the Sustainable Packaging Grow...? What Will be the value of the Market in 2027...?



What are the Key technologies driving the Sustainable Packaging Across Market?



What Would be the impact of Sustainable Packaging Across Different Regions?



What are the strategies adopted by Players to enter the Asia Pacific Regions?



What is the key applications of Sustainable Packaging in the different sectors?



What are future growth strategies in the Market?



Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry-form/44



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Strict Government regulations regarding toxic packaging materials



4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness about environmental concerns



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High recycling rates



4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness among consumers regarding the importance of sustainable packaging



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Sustainable Packaging Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Plastic



5.1.2. Paper & Paperboard



5.1.3. Glass



5.1.4. Metal



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Sustainable Packaging Market By Packaging Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Packaging Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Reusable Packaging



6.1.2. Recyclable Packaging



6.1.3. Degradable Packaging



Chapter 7. Sustainable Packaging Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. HealthCare



7.1.2. Food & Beverage



7.1.3. Personal Care



7.1.4. Others



To Be Continued…!



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/44

Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Activated Carbon Market Size Worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market To Be Worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 12.6% | Emergen Research



Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market to Reach USD 18.28 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research



Sodium Dichromate Market To Be Worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027| Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs