Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis 2021 - 2030

Sustainable plastic not only decomposes naturally but also keeps the environment clean by reducing packaging waste. Sustainable plastic packaging is less harmful to the environment compared to traditional plastic packaging which causes further destruction. It is biodegradable and eco-friendly which makes it an ideal choice for manufacturers as well as customers.



Sustainable plastic packaging is light in weight and convenient to transport compared to other customary bulky packaging materials. It also takes less area and allows more space for other materials to be transported. Sustainable plastic packaging could also be recycled and reused. Its features like tensile strength, lightweight, transparency make it more visually appealing and also user friendly to the customers. Sustainable plastic packaging comes in flexible and rigid packaging formats. Flexible packaging is preferred by customers for lighter and more convenient goods, while rigid packaging is ideal for bulky and hefty goods.



Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market - Dynamics



Due to various green initiatives taken by conglomerates towards reducing plastic packaging, companies are now adopting ecological packaging material which decomposes easily and reduces carbon footprint. Sustainable plastic packaging is highly used in the food industry as store and take-out food containers, labels and tags, wraps and packets among others. The growth of the food industry all over the world is helping sustainable plastic packaging industry to intensify its demand.



Users are also demanding sustainable packaging so that they can reuse it well ahead. Sustainable plastic packaging is additionally segmented into Healthcare, Personal & Household Care Electronics and others based on end-use and the share to these segments is continuously increasing. With the arrival of e-commerce, the demand for sustainable plastic packaging is increased in the market. Food delivery, commodities delivery and other material deliveries extensive use plastic packaging and are switching towards more organic and sustainable plastic packaging materials. Due to ongoing innovations and advancements, sustainable plastic packaging is revamped and updated to support nature and reduce carbon footprints. One of these type pf sustainable plastic packaging includes starch-based plastics which are made from corn starch and degrade very easily. These types of sustainable plastics are called Bioplastics and Polyactide (PLA) plastics.



Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market - Segmentation



The global sustainable plastic packaging market is segmented by material type, packaging type, and end-use. The pricing for sustainable plastic packaging has being done based on material type segment in US$/ton, and the volume is considered in tons.



Segmentation of Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market on the basis of Material Type:



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Based

Other Plastic



Segmentation of Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market on the basis of Packaging Type:



Flexible

Rigid

Industrial



Segmentation of Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market on the basis of End Use:



Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal & Household Care

Electronics

Others

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market - Key Players



Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market is an extremely competitive market with presence of a portion of large and small players. Some of the key players in the sustainable plastic packaging market are as follows:



Amcor PLC

Smurfit Kappa

Mondi PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Berry Global Group Inc.

Genpak LLC

Aptargroup's Right to Win

Sealed Air Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

Novamont S.P.A



Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market - Regional Outlook



Sustainable plastic packaging revolutionized retail markets all over the world and became the ultimate choice for many retail chains and manufacturers.



Sustainable plastic packaging is extremely popular in North America and Europe due to its benefits and high disposable income of retail shoppers. However, these are pretty mature markets for sustainable plastic packaging and don't hold highly incremental opportunities for market players in future. In the Asia Pacific regions, China is the biggest manufacturer of sustainable plastic packaging. It is also the greatest exporter. India is also one of the leading consumer markets of sustainable plastic packaging in the Asia Pacific. The demand and supply for sustainable plastic packaging are comparatively slow in the Middle East and African regions.



The sustainable plastic packaging market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report on sustainable plastic packaging market provide in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies of the sustainable plastic packaging market.



The Regional analysis includes –



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Oceania



Report Highlights:



A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth segmentation of the sustainable plastic packaging market

Historical, current, and projected size of the market, regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the sustainable plastic packaging market

Competitive landscape in the market

Strategies for key players operating in the market and products offered by them

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on performance of the market

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



