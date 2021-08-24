Sustainable Procurement the Key to Tackling Climate Change

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- Climate change is likely to be the biggest issue that the world faces over the next decade and this has been putting increasing pressure on embedding sustainability into procurement processes and external partnerships. This goes much further than just purchasing low carbon products and requires a much more invested commitment from organizations than we have seen in the past. A more sustainable approach to procurement can be achieved in many different ways but some of the most obvious include asking more challenging questions of those who claim to have sustainable or low carbon practices so that intentions are clear - for example, does a more sustainable delivery objective mean organizing fewer drops or using electric vehicles? It's also vital to look at the carbon footprint of the way that products are being produced and not just the end items themselves. In the battle against climate change, more sustainable procurement processes are going to be essential and procurement recruitment can achieve a lot in terms of making that happen.



DSJ Global is focused on helping organizations find the talent behind the end-to-end supply chain, including when it comes to shifting to a more sustainable model. Procurement recruitment is one of the firm's key areas of expertise, alongside logistics, supply chain and technical operations. Working with businesses across industries, DSJ Global provides vital support for innovation and progress in procurement, logistics, technical operations and supply chain, as well as creating opportunities for talented people to take career-defining next steps. The firm recognizes the value of people, not just to client businesses but also its own. Consultants at DSJ Global are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. It's this tech-driven, agile and consistently committed approach that has allowed the firm to streamline the process of recruitment to simplify it for all involved - and to provide peace of mind even in the most challenging of conditions.



Procurement recruitment faces many challenges today but DSJ Global is ideally placed to provide vital support to people and businesses in this sector. The firm has excellent coverage across the USA, including in key locations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This broad nationwide reach is combined with a robust international perspective that comes from being part of a network that spans 60 countries. DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Expertise in procurement recruitment and hiring for logistics, technical operations and supply chain is combined with carefully honed resources that give organizations access to the best talent from across the world. A wealth of opportunities exists for talented people via DSJ Global today, including Senior Process Development Engineer, Supply Chain Manager [Chemicals], Associate Director of Fulfilment and Configuration Management Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



