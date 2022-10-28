Sustainable Safety Surfacing Solutions from Playtop

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Sustainability is a vital objective for businesses today. A range of new technologies and innovative processes have meant that the most effective safety surfacing options can now be much greener too. Playtop has been committed to being the safety surfacing industry's green leader, innovating and continually evolving so as to create products that meet the dual requirements of high standards and performance, as well as robust eco credentials.



Recycled rubber is the key



Playtop now incorporates recycled rubber into a wide variety of its surfacing systems so as to help organisations meet sustainability goals. In fact, the business processes around 20,000 tonnes of REACH compliant end of life bus and truck tyres, converting this into a base layer that is an essential part of the safety surfacing that Playtop creates for playgrounds and recreational areas. All the tyres that are received by Playtop are 100% recycled and reused. Even the metal parts can have a new purpose - once they are separated from the rubber, the metal elements can be smelted down to create new cast iron products - including manhole covers - or repurposed as reinforcement materials in industrial concrete flooring.



And not just from tyres



Playtop is also working in partnership with Nike, incorporating ground up sports shoes into a number of different safety surfacing options provided by the company - this product is called Nike Grind. It is a fantastic way to repurpose Nike products and create a new dimension for Playtop. Nike shoes are blended with Playtop EPDM recycled rubber to produce a very durable surface that also has an attractive speckled aesthetic. The partnership with Nike benefits the sports giant and helps to keep Playtop innovative.



Working towards a zero-waste future



Collaboration and supporting other businesses is going to be vital to ensuring that everyone has access to sustainable safety surfacing solutions and that the industry can continue to evolve. The partnership with Nike is a prime example of the way in which Playtop is committed to being the safety surfacing industry's green leader - and to supporting other organisations across industries to help each meet their goals with respect to working towards a zero-waste future.



Spreading vital awareness



Evolution in sustainability is also about awareness and ensuring that people know there are options when it comes to safety surfacing, or any other type of product for that matter. There is always a way to find a more sustainable solution and Nike Grind is a great illustration of that. It also helps to spread awareness of the importance of recycling and waste reduction and show that there are innovative and productive ways to achieve this. Playtop believes in leading by example, both in terms of its own range of recycled products and the partnerships entered into with companies like Nike. It's also about giving customers options so that everyone can be an environmentalist if they choose to.



Playtop offers sustainable safety surfacing solutions that are leading from the front in the industry on a global level.



About Playtop

Playtop is a World leading supplier of sustainable, environmentally friendly, innovative and high-quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For more than 40 years, Playtop has been transforming truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products.



Playtop is committed to being the surfacing industry's green leader.



Playtop Licensing process almost 20,000 tonnes of REACH-compliant end-of-life bus and truck tyres. The clean rubber from this process is used as the base layer for Playtop's high-quality playground and recreational systems. Meanwhile, all steel is separated and given new life as reinforcement fibres in industrial concrete flooring or smelted to produce cast iron products such as road manhole covers.



All tyres processed in our plant are 100% recycled and reused.



Playtop reinforces its environmental commitment through our close partnership with Nike. Here, Playtop incorporates used and ground-up sports shoes and incorporates them in our great variety of surfaces – a flooring product that when blended with Playtop EPDM recycled rubber, will give our extremely durable surfaces an attractive and speckled look. We call this unique product, Playtop with Nike Grind.



Through Playtop with Nike Grind, we not only support Nike in their mission to give new life to waste material and to work towards a zero-waste future, but we also are determined to spread global awareness of the importance of recycling and waste reduction to both public administrators and educational entities. We believe that this is best done best by leading by example.



We join our global partner Nike in a vision of a zero-waste future, but in fact, the true environmentalists are all those customers around the world whom every day choose to use Playtop recycled rubber flooring products as their preferred surfacing solution.



Company Quote



Playtop celebrates being different. In a complex and ever-changing world, we strive to be proactive, responsible and conscious-minded in our business. We thrive on the ability to inspire the world around us, just like it inspires us to truly make a difference.



As a global team, we bring safe, sustainable, innovative and durable play and leisure surfaces to every demographic across the world and we strive to always inspire and embrace uniqueness in both products and people.



