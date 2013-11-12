Sustainable Structural Engineering Services for Commercial and Residential Structures

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The sustainability of buildings is always dependant on the team of engineers behind the project. And hence it is extremely important to choose the right kind of company for all kinds of structural engineering projects. Telar Consultants Inc. is one such company that offers innovative solutions with creative designs and critical analysis. During the process they also foresee critical issues and solve them even before the projects are initiated so as to minimize the risk and ensure that the project is a successful one. With a team of exceptional structural engineers , the company never fails to offer the best solutions backed with cutting-edge technology.



The company offers Structural Engineering Services for all kinds of Commercial, Industrial Institutional and Residential Buildings. They conduct analysis and design all kinds of high and low rise structures. Other services include Reinforced concrete, masonry, aluminum, steel, cold framed steel, composite, timber, ice and glass structures. Seismic upgrading, curtain wall and structural glass engineering are also undertaken by them. They offer residential structural engineering services including site inspections, building expertise, engineering letters, permits and reports. They conduct structural modifications, structural restorations and additions too such as repairing parking facilities, industrial deterioration, heritage restorations, etc.



As part of the structural engineering services, they also offer structural assessment and professional services. They offer their expertise in residential, commercial and industrial structures. They conduct building inspections and provide recommendations and reports from licensed engineers after the structure analysis. This structural engineering firm also offers manual for structural products such as railing systems, pre-fabricated bearing walls and retaining wall systems. The company also offers project management services and conducts R&D to better their services from time to time. Apart from that the company also offers preparation and administration of contract documents. Project feasibility and budget estimations are also offered as part of their specialized services.



To know more about structural engineering visit website http://www.telarinc.com



About http://www.telarinc.com

Telar Consultants Inc., www.telarinc.com based at Toronto, Canada is a construction company that offers architectural, engineering and project management services. They have a team of highly qualified and multidisciplinary professionals who also provide the best services possible even in the most changing, demanding, challenging and an evolving industry.



Media Contact

Ali Gorji - CEO

Address: 5000 Yonge Street, 19th Floor, #1901, Toronto, ON M2N 7E9

Phone: 647-849-1470

Email: agorji@telarinc.com

Website: www.telarinc.com