Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- The new study released on Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market provides valuable insights on market share, market size, and growth rate for the period 2020 - 2027. The study highlights deep analysis on the potential growth drivers of the market, restraints, and opportunities to help the business owners, suppliers, and marketing personnel in planning effective strategies during the forecast period. This will help the business and manufacturers to lead the market and gain prominent position in future. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Ltd., Citigroup, Inc., First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING Bank N.V. Etc.



Summary

Global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.27% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Companies are constantly working on optimizing their supply chain network to cut costs which increase their options for profitability. There is also a considerable amount of cash that gets stuck in the supply chain network. Supply chain finance model solves this issue; whereby the financial institution issues accounts receivable to the supplier with minimal fee at the earliest, and the buyer would pay the bank before the date of invoice. Rising utility in numerous industries is the driving factor in this market.



According to CDP's 2019 supply chain report, 35 per cent of program members are engaged in climate change with their suppliers in 2018, up from 23 per cent the year before. "Furthermore, as suppliers mature in their understanding of sustainability issues and advance their approaches to action, there is evidence that they are also improving their efforts to cascade positive change down through their own supply chains. Slow adoption rate is the restraining factor in this market. Companies are seeking opportunities from the adoption of sustainability practices to gain marketing and competitive advantages, increase staff retention and build credibility



The regional analysis of global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Sustainable supply chain finance market in North America is forecast to witness a 19.14 per cent CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly due to strict regulations regarding sustainable practices in the environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Ltd., Citigroup, Inc., First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING Bank N.V., FMO, Standard Chartered, HSBC Group, TIER Sustainable Supply Chain Finance



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type

Financial Institution

Buyer Financed

Supplier Financed

Multiple Source

by Organisation Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium sized Enterprises



by End User

Foot & Apparel

Food & Beverage

Power & Energy

Automobile,

Chemical & Materials

Manufacturing



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



