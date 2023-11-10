Sustained Growth and Innovations Propel the Meat Substitutes Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2023 -- The meat substitutes market, currently valued at USD 1,889.1 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 4,041.3 million by 2027, representing a notable CAGR of 13.5%. The ongoing trajectory of growth in this sector is fueled by various factors, including the increasing adoption of plant-based proteins, substantial investments in plant-based protein ingredients, and a growing preference for pea protein among consumers. Notably, the surge in the adoption of plant-based protein is notably pronounced among millennial consumers, indicative of the shifting consumer preferences towards healthier and more sustainable dietary choices.



Download PDF Brochure



Innovative Technology Enhancements Driving Taste and Texture:



The advent of extrudable fat technology is revolutionizing the plant-based food industry by replicating the textures and flavors of animal fat in plant-based meat alternatives. This technology, by enabling the fusion of fat and protein in a manner that mimics the natural marbling of meat, ensures improved flavor release, texture, taste, and moisture retention. The result is a more appealing and authentic sensory experience for consumers, further enhancing the market potential of plant-based alternatives.



Health Benefits and Growing Demand for Fermented Meat Substitutes:



The increased awareness surrounding the health benefits of fermented food products, particularly in relation to meat substitutes like tempeh, has significantly contributed to the growing demand for such alternatives. Tempeh, known for its cake-like consistency and fermentation-induced digestibility, offers various health benefits, including the regulation of sugar levels, reduction of cholesterol, and improved immunity. As consumers prioritize health and wellness, the demand for nutrient-rich substitutes like tempeh is expected to witness a notable upsurge.



North America: Leading the Global Meat Substitutes Market:



In 2021, North America accounted for a significant market share of 38.8% in the meat substitutes market. With the US leading the way in the adoption of plant-based products, the region has witnessed an increasing trend toward dairy and meat alternatives, driven by the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the pursuit of healthier lifestyles. Notably, key players such as Cargill (US), DuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), and others are actively investing in the development and distribution of meat substitutes, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers in the region.



Make an Inquiry



Key Market Players:



The competitive landscape of the meat substitutes market is dominated by major players such as ADM (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), and Roquette Frères (France). These key players are actively driving innovations and product developments, contributing to the ongoing expansion and diversification of the global meat substitutes market.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441