SustaiNet Hires UK Operations GM to Support Growth of StakeTracker Stakeholder Management Software

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- SustaiNet Software International Inc., a leading supplier of Stakeholder Engagement, Communication and Management Software, today announced the expansion of its offices and senior management team with the addition of Nigel Stephenson as General Manager of UK Operations. In his new role, Stephenson is responsible for business development, sales, training and support in the UK market and across Europe.



“SustaiNet is already established as a leader in the stakeholder management software space, helping a variety of organizations manage their stakeholder interactions, communication and reporting. I am very excited about the opportunity to grow and support our business in the UK as well as expand our market share across Europe,” said Stephenson.



Stephenson brings over 12 years of experience to SustaiNet and a proven track record of developing business to business sales and marketing strategies. He has managed marketing programs for financial and retail software developers and has provided solutions to some of the UK’s most recognised high street firms. In his past roles he has led the development of CRM systems designed to improve market understanding and drive lead generation.



“We are very pleased to have Nigel join our team," said Howard Adam, President and CEO of SustaiNet. “Nigel's enterprise business development experience blended with his entrepreneurial mindset makes him a great fit for us. We are looking forward to him supporting our existing UK customers and developing new business opportunities around our StakeTracker SRM (stakeholder relationship management) solution."



