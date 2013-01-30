SustaiNet Launches New Stakeholder Management Software Company Website

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- SustaiNet Software International Inc., a leading supplier of Stakeholder Management and Public Consultation Software, today announced the launch of its new company website. The site is designed to help buyers learn more about the company’s leading software products and services while also offering access to free, industry relevant news, e-books, and case studies.



“The new website will make it much easier for visitors to get the information they need to inform their decision making,” says Howard Adam, President and CEO of SustaiNet. “Stakeholder management professionals will now have access to more detailed product information, be able to download brochures and easily contact SustaiNet to discuss their needs or schedule product demonstrations.”



Users of the site can learn about the company’s history, customers, market sectors and the story behind the development of SustaiNet’s StakeTracker web-based software. Visitors will also have access to free stakeholder-centric content via the blog and resource sections.



“SustaiNet has a couple of different goals with respect to the new site,” says Adam. “One objective is to make it as easy as possible for prospective buyers to research information about SustaiNet products and services while also creating an industry destination where stakeholder engagement professionals can access helpful content.”



To learn more about SustaiNet’s web-based stakeholder management and public consultation software, please visit http://www.sustainet.com



About SustaiNet

SustaiNet is a leading global supplier of single project and enterprise-level Stakeholder Engagement, Communication and Management Software. SustaiNet helps public consultation professionals collect and manage their project data and engage with important stakeholders. SustaiNet works with a wide variety of organizations across diverse sectors including power, energy, oil & gas, mining, retail, financial, government and Aboriginal Communities.