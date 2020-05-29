Suzanne Willis Expands Her Real Estate Services to Major Cities of Georgia

Dawsonville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- With an extensive experience of working as a real estate agent in Georgia, Suzanne Willis is now available for real estate consultation in all the major areas in Georgia state. Over the course of her professional career, she has helped thousands of clients with their real estate needs. The majority of people working with Suzanne seem to be very satisfied with her and her services. Whether you're looking for your dream home or want to invest in a commercial property to earn some profit, Suzanne Willis can be the best choice you can go with to fix all your real estate needs in Georgia.



The major areas in Georgia Suzanne now serves include but are not limited to:



Flowery Beach

Flowery Branch is a city located in Hall County, GA. As of 2018, it had a population of 7,934. It also falls under the metropolitan area of Gainesville, and situated on the shores of Lake Lanier. Suzanne Willis has served hundreds of clients in Flower Beach, and therefore she has a very good reputation among the majority of Flowery Beach residents. Established in 1874, Flowery Beach is a small city within the Northeast Georgia Mountain range. It's an ideal place for families and individuals wanting to live in a peaceful, natural environment. It is home to many thrilling outdoor activities, such as boating and kayaking in Lake Sidney Lanier. Many tourist visit Lake Lanier Islands to give a break from their busy, tedious lives. Lake Lanier Islands are loaded with natural scenery and feature a number of outdoor activities like spas, ziplining, golf, hiking trails, waterpark and campgrounds.



Gainesville

Gainesville is ranked among the most popular cities of Georgia. As of 2018, the city had a population of 41,464. It has a large number of poultry processing units, and therefore, it's also referred to as ''the Poultry Capital of the World.'' Gainesville is recognized for its ability to offer ample employment, restaurants, retail shopping, education and entertainment. Elachee Nature Science centre is what portrays the entertainment and education aspect of Gainesville, which is dedicated to offering environmental education to the local students. Around 60,000 tourists visit the facility every single year. The Downtown Square is another main attraction with many city events, restaurants, retail shops, and historical buildings. The city is also known for Gainesville Theater Alliance (GTA) that offer theatrical entertainment for the city and its vicinities.



Clarkesville

Clarkesville is a small city situated in the county seat of Habersham County, GA. As of the 2018 census, it had a population of 1841, up from 1,248 at the 2000 census. It's home to numerous trout streams and three mountain lakes. Lake Burton and Lake Rabun are considered one of the main attractions.



