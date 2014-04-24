SVELT Natural Breast Augmentation Procedure Explained by Dr Barry Lycka in Latest Video

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The SVELT natural breast augmentation procedure which uses a patient’s own body fat in repeated small volume fat transfers is the subject of the latest educational video (23apr14) from Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka.



In his latest video, Dr Lycka highlights the features of the new procedure that he developed with Dr Daryl Hoffman. SVELT is an acronym for Small Volume Elective Lipo Transfer where the body fat of a patient is removed by liposuction, refined then used in repeated small volume fat transfers into the breast tissue. It provides a natural breast enhancement over time.



SVELT is also discussed in next week’s interview on Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, with Dr Adam Schaffner, when the two doctors discuss the latest breast augmentation procedures and surgery, implants and recovery, amongst other topics.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.