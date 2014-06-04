Svelte Weight Loss Center Organizes Free Lunch and Learn Sessions in Orlando

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Today's fast lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits have greatly contributed to the increased rate of obesity. Obesity is a fast spreading epidemic and combating obesity is one of the major worries. People are looking for a healthy weight reducing option whilst maintaining an ideal weight.



The weight loss process is quite challenging and doesn't come easy to everyone. There are thousands who have tried several weight loss regimes and surgeries. These methods are unattainable in the long run with unforeseeable weight gain. The need of the hour is a medically supervised healthy weight loss program that does not require starving, weight loss surgeries and hormones.



"Losing weight needs a lot of determination and keeping it off takes a lot of dedication. Knowing one's body type and following an appropriate weight loss regime is vital. The free Lunch and Learn program organized by the Svelte weight loss clinic in Orlando is an amazing step towards inspiring people to eat healthy. In the 1 hour session, they help people to discover how they can lose their extra pounds without using hormones, surgeries or starvation diets. This is a great opportunity for people to clarify all their weight related queries and get expert advice from experienced and certified physicians," explained a spokesperson.



"One of the factors with people trying to lose weight is getting started. The longer it takes to get started, the difficult it is to reach the target weight. We try to make the whole journey effortless and cheering for people. Svelte foods help people to lose weight the healthy way. We have helped many overweight clients to attain their goal weight, it's a life changing experience and their success stories keep us inspiring to do better." opened up Dr.Bragg, a specialist in weight loss in Orlando.



"My experience with svelte medical weight loss in Orlando has been phenomenal. I lost over a hundred pounds! I highly recommend it to people who have faced weight challenges all their lives," expressed a delighted client.



About Dr.Richard Bragg

Dr. Bragg is a certified seasoned physician with over 13 years of extensive experience who strives to provide each one of his patients with the highest standard of care. Dr.Bragg and his staff are dedicated to provide the most advanced treatment and services.



Contact Details:



www.sveltemd.com

7009 Dr. Phillips Blvd #240

Orlando, FL

US - 32819

Phone: (407) 352-9877