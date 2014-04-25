Svetol Green Coffee Is Proving Popular with Dieters in April 2014, Reports Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- There are now hundreds, if not thousands of green coffee bean extract weight loss supplements being sold online and in stores, but there are some that are proving more popular than others in 2014, and one such product is the Svetol Green Coffee supplement from Evolution Slimming.



Evolution Slimming originally only sold one brand of green coffee extract, but these Svetol Green Coffee supplements are said to be higher strength, and therefore more effective at boosting weight loss.



This product was recently recommended in an article from Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com that discusses where to buy green coffee extract in 2014, and reveals why they like this one so much.



According to this article, Svetol Green Coffee is maximum strength as it contains 50% chlorogenic acid, which is the key ingredient that helps suppress the appetite, boost the metabolism and promote fat-burning.



Secondly, Svetol is said to be the only brand of green coffee extract that has been clinically proven, and the hundreds of positive customer reviews suggest that this product does indeed help people lose weight.



Commenting on this diet supplement, a spokesperson for Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com said:



"This product has quickly become Evolution Slimming's top-selling green coffee supplement in 2014 and continues to receive lots of positive customer reviews from people who have used it."



"The reason why it works so well is because it reduces cravings and effectively suppresses the appetite, whilst at the same time boosting the metabolism and promoting fat loss in the body, and the fact that it is maximum strength only enhances these weight loss properties."



Anyone that would like to read more about this Svetol Green Coffee supplement and find out where to buy this product online, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2012/04/29/where-to-buy-green-coffee-bean-extract/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.