SVS CFDs Offers the PureDeal Platform for Regular and Efficient up Dates on Trading

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- SVS CFDs offers clients the choice of trading using contracts for difference with efficient and research-backed advice from our experienced brokers, or trading on an execution only basis on an award-winning platform with cutting-edge charting tools. SVS CFDs’ PureDeal platform uses cutting edge technology and a user friendly interface to make trading CFDs quick and easy. CFD trading via our advisory account allows clients full access to our dedicated team of experienced traders.



A spokesperson from IG Markets Limited stated, “Our PureDeal platform is simple in use and comes with cutting edge methodology. With access to live prices, fast execution and one click dealing it is the choice for serious traders. The PureDeal platform, developed by IG Group, has innovative functions, powerful charting technology and news and data sections to keep you up-to-date when trading CFDs.”



Their PureDeal platform is just one thing that makes SVS CFDs perfect for CFD trading. Our competitive rates, low commission, tight market spreads, sophisticated trading platforms and tools make us the CFD trader of choice for all types of investor. Clients of SVS around the globe trade a huge range of dynamic CFD products. Share CFDs include the ability to trade UK, US and world shares and allow clients to trade CFDs in FTSE 100, Wall Street, S&P 500, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 and many more.



SVS CFDs is a trading name of IG Markets Limited, which is a member of the London Stock Exchange and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority. Founded in 2003 and located in the heart of London's financial district, SVS provides clients with a sophisticated and powerful range of investment opportunities, and is a growing presence in the fields of Stock and CFD Trading, Corporate Finance, Corporate Broking and Emissions Trading. SVS Securities Plc is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a PLUS Markets Corporate Advisor. To know more visit http://www.svscfd.com