SVSFX Now Offers Meta Trader 4 Trading Platform

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- After much anticipation, SVSFX, a division of SVS Securities PLC, has released its MetaTrader 4 trading terminal for client use. The Forex Club version of MetaTrader 4 is a fully functional trading terminal that enables individual investors, money managers, and financial institutions to initiate orders on the foreign exchange market. This is a great trading tool for the traders who are trading online. Since its inception, the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal has received praise on a global scale and has become a flagship platform in an industry that prides itself on constant technological innovations.



MetaTrader 4 has undergone years of professional development and Forex trading online is favored by novice traders and institutional fund managers alike. The ease of use is coupled with the feature range of this online Forex trading platform. For the technical analysis there is a highly sophisticated charting toolbox with extensive range of technical indicators and oscillators. One can find a wide range of commercially available EAs and test different systems using the Historic Data Centre and Strategy Back Testing, join the Meta community and share ideas on algorithmic currency trading with other traders.



SVSFX offers traders access to opportunity in Forex trading online, with the ability to trade a wide range of currency pairs, indices and commodities. As a Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulated broker SVSFX are also members of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). It has strongly grown its presence in the fields of Stock and CFD Trading, Corporate Finance, Corporate Broking and Emissions Trading. SVS maintains the highest standards of integrity and customer service and continues to build its reputation with the launch of SVSFX. The team at SVSFX are experts in their fields with a wealth of experience and expertise in forex trading. With SVSFX, investors not only get efficient trading with no trading desk and no re-quote but they also get peace of mind that the friendly and experienced staffs at SVSFX are there to help their online trading needs.



About SVSFX

SVSFX is a division of SVS Securities PLC created to offer its growing client base further access to opportunity in the Forex, Indices, Gold and Oil markets. SVS Securities PLC is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), registration number 220929, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a PLUS Markets Corporate Advisor. Founded in 2003 and Located in the heart of London's financial district, SVS provides clients with a sophisticated and powerful range of investment opportunities that are available in today's markets. For more information visit http://www.svsfx.com/