SVSFX Securities Offers Traders Access to a World of Opportunities in Online FOREX Trading

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- SVSFX Securities offers traders access to opportunity in FOREX trading online, with the ability to trade a wide range of currency pairs, indices and commodities while trading online. With access to a wide range of currency pairs, indices and commodities, SVSFX offers everything required to make the most of FOREX trading online. SVSFX is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ensuring an impeccably high standard of service. They work closely with clients to create customized trading solutions in foreign exchange, indices and commodities giving them everything they need for trading online.



Online FOREX trading is the largest financial market in the world due to the huge volume of business handled every day. In the past, only big financial institutions and banks had access to FOREX trading online. But, now due to the availability of the Internet, brokers, individuals, brokerage firms and governments agencies, anyone can have an access to FOREX trading online. With the advent of the online FOREX trading, FOREX traders can do business round the clock irrespective of their geographical location and can trade in different markets with different currencies at the same time without any problems.



The most prominent feature of trading online is the way its transparency. This makes it easy to compare and spot trends, making the decision to buy or sell at the right time much easier. This is possible due to the availability of instant information across the globe. Opening a FOREX trading account for trading online is very easy. There are free practice accounts that allow you to test your skills before making transaction with real cash.



SVS Securities PLC is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a PLUS Markets Corporate Advisor. Founded in 2003 and Located in the heart of London's financial district, SVS provides clients with a sophisticated and powerful range of investment opportunities that are available in today's markets. It has grown strongly its presence in the fields of Stock and CFD Trading, Corporate Finance, Corporate Broking and Emissions Trading. To learn more visit http://www.svsfx.com