Swabs Market Key Players, Latest Trends and Growth Forecast Till 2028

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Swabs are also called as wipes. These are medicated absorbent materials or pads that are used as a part of medicine and surgery. They are also used as a part of pre-injection, first aid kits, and wound cleansers. A swab contains of an absorbent material that actually provides medical features to it. These features or properties are pertained with other medical chemicals such antiseptics. Some of the commonly used antiseptics are iodine, cetrimide, and chelorhexidine. At time disinfectants such as alcohol is also used in swabs. The antiseptic swabs, which have active and targeted ingredients show particular actions that come under the medical purview.



SWABS MARKET – NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS



Some of the recent notable developments of the global swabs market are given below:



In July 2018, Cepheid, a global leader in the swabs market announced that company has successfully received the 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration department. This clearance is for clinical advance laboratory amendments and waiver for RSV and Xpert Xpress Flu test. This clearance will allow the labs to expand their capacity by extending of regularized testing for RSV, Step A, and flu for the settings of point of care.

In October 2018, Reveal Data announced that the company has signed software agreement with KPMG. This agreement will see the company providing forensic software to KPMG. The Forensic Technology practice of KPMG will make use of the eDiscovery software provided by Reveal Data.



SWABS MARKET – DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS



There are several factors that are helping to drive the growth of the global swabs market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth has been the recent rise in hospital bones infections. This growth in infection has created the need for pathogenic control among these healthcare centers. These healthcare centers are being identified as a high-risk environment for infection among healthcare practitioners and patients as well. This is the reason why these healthcare centers and hospitals have been increasingly using infection control technologies such as self-disinfecting paints, ultra-violet disinfection, and ozonated water among others. This has helped in increasing the preference for direct agar plate methods and swab sampling methods. Naturally, such factors have helped in the growth of the global swabs market.



Another important factor for the growth of the global swabs market has been the increasing rate of geriatric population. These people are more susceptible to infections from microbes and bacteria. With the growing trend of preventive healthcare, more number of people are opting for swab sampling to undergo preventive treatments. This too has helped the overall growth of the global swabs market.



SWABS MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

The global swabs market features a geographical outlook with five major regional segments. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Currently, the global swabs market is dominated by the regional segment of North America. The segment is also expected to continue to lead the market during the course of the mentioned forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the swabs market in North America is primarily driven due to the growing demand for swab sampling for activities such as environment monitoring. Moreover, a rapid growth of infectious diseases and the need for their accurate diagnosis is also creating a great demand for the growth of the swabs market in the North America region. In addition to this, the growing developments in terms of technology in sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals is also expected to give a solid push to the development of the swabs market in the North America region.



SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL SWAB MARKET



By Product



Alcohol Swab

Cotton Swab

Dry Swab

Gauze Swab



By Shaft



Aluminum Shaft

Polypropylene Shaft



By Test type



DNA

Urine

Saliva



By Type covers



Cotton Tipped Swabs

Foam Tipped Swabs

Non Wave

Other



By Applications:



Specimen collection

Disinfection

Other



By End-User



Microbiological Laboratory

Hospitals

Clinics

Academia & Research Institutes



