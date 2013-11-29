Swallowtail Print Offers Exclusive Deal to New Brochure Printing Customers

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The new brochure printing service takes advantage of the company’s new advanced printing technology, which allows for extremely high quality and cost effective printing in high volume. Using an exclusive lithographic printing technology, Swallowtail Print’s clients can offer their customers printed products with up to 4 times the dots per inch (DPI) as competitor products. The result is that the end user receives a noticeably better quality document, whether a sales brochure, school prospectus, or catalogue.



Swallowtail Print have seen a surge in sales since unveiling this new brochure printing technology and are rapidly gaining market share in the Eastern region, particularly among middle to high end clients.



A Swallowtail Print spokesman said: “Our clients are united in their desire for high quality brochure printing. Thanks to our state-of-the-art printing presses, we can offer the highest level of detail on the best quality paper. Our clients appreciate this this enhanced level of quality on their sales aids, brochures and prospectuses give them the edge on winning new business while giving them a premium image.”



The new brochure printing service is also followed by the news of several new large scale client wins, rounding off another successful year of trading for East Anglia’s leading printing firm.



About Swallowtail Print

Following a management buyout in 2000, Swallowtail Print have invested heavily in new printing technology, delivering the best quality in printing for their clients, which range from local SMEs to large national and international businesses.



To learn more, call Swallowtail Print on 01606 868862, or visit their website.