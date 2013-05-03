Swan Systems Introduce Sliding Wardrobes Online Design Tool

Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Swan Systems Furniture Ltd is proud to present its innovative Sliding Wardrobe Design Tool. This online design configuration system provides customers with immeasurable choice when it comes to designing and creating their dream bedroom; allowing them to select the size, number of doors, frame style, door design, sub frame extras and interior fitments within their wardrobes.



Swan Systems Sliding Wardrobe Design Tool allows you to tailor match your sliding wardrobe doors with their wide range of matching bedroom furniture in more than 12 shades. Matching interiors are also available too. Additional shelves and drawer boxes can also be ordered to cater to your storage needs. These will also be in the same colour choice as your door frames.



Sliding wardrobes are not only elegant and modern to look at, they offer a practical solution too because they save space and with no doors to open outwards, they instantly make a room feel more spacious. They are also durable and designed to last a long time.



Along with the extensive range of fitted bedroom furniture and wall beds that Swan Systems Furniture has to offer, you can now spend time at your convenience planning out the design of your sliding wardrobes, via this helpful online design tool wizard.



“We understand that many home owners are finding life stressful enough without the added stress of clutter and mess around them. Sliding wardrobes can provide customers with a solution of the utmost convenience.” Said Vic Colley, Managing Director of Swan Systems Furniture.



Swan sells a lightweight, easy to assemble, range of contemporary interiors and an affordable selection of beech interiors. These can be purchased either from the sliding wardrobe design tool or directly from the relevant page on the Swan Systems website. There is also a PDF help guide available at http://www.swansystemsuk.com/files/SwanHelpGuide-web.pdf to walk you through each stage of the wizard and help you prepare your measurements before starting the process. If at any stage of using the wizard you require assistance or want a question answered you can call 01329 843636.



“Less visible mess has proven to de-stress and sliding wardrobes allow for a surprisingly large amount of storage space. As an owner of floor-to-ceiling sliding wardrobes, I have found them to be a fantastic investment and excellent way to hide children’s toys, books, clothes and clutter from view.” Said Kirsteen Mackay who has fitted sliding wardrobes in both adult and children’s rooms in the home.



More details on the choice of colours and sizes can be found at Swan Systems Furniture showrooms, which are both based in Hampshire, UK and the design tool wizard can be found online at http://www.swansystemsuk.com/wizard/default.aspx. If you have any questions you would like answered during the design process then you can contact Swan via the website or by calling 01329 843636. The Swan Systems Sliding Wardrobe Door range is also sold at various locations throughout the UK by a network of partners in the trade. Contact Swan directly for details of your nearest stockist.



About Swan Systems Furniture Ltd

Swan Systems Furniture Ltd, design, supply and install bedroom storage furniture that has been made in Britain. Nationwide delivery is available or the products can be viewed in any one of the two Swan Systems showrooms in Hampshire to view the quality of the products before you buy. They specialise in sliding wardrobes and folding wall beds.



Swans System Furniture Ltd

http://www.swansystemsuk.com

01329 843636



