Swan Systems Showrooms - the Hampshire One Stop Shop for Bedroom Renovations

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Bespoke Sliding Wardrobes, doors that match your bedroom furniture, fold down wall beds; each of these space saving solutions and more can be viewed in Swan Systems two Hampshire showrooms in Titchfield and Southampton.



In addition to the bedroom fixture and fittings, Swan have created three stunning ranges of contemporary internal doors, which can also be seen and purchased in-store at the Hampshire showrooms and unlike traditional doors, these truly make a statement.



All the Swan furniture is made in the UK and it is the sole goal of Swan Systems Furniture Ltd to design, supply and install their exclusive bedroom storage furniture to homes in the UK.



Using pioneering techniques in carpentry, along with the finest materials and solid timbers, Swan Systems Furniture boasts a range of bedroom solutions of an impressive quality.



"For residents of Hampshire considering a bedroom renovation, it would be a shame not to visit one of our two local Showrooms, which can inspire a fabulous space efficient bedroom design." said Vic Colley, Managing Director of Swan Systems Furniture. “Our factory has been in successful operation for over 20 years now and we work tirelessly with every one of our customers to ensure they receive the perfect bedroom interiors for their needs” he added.



If you are all set to make an impressive style statement through your bedroom design, then visit one of the two Hampshire showrooms, which are open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.



The Titchfield Showroom and Factory can be found at Unit 6, 6a The Tanneries, East Street, Titchfield, Fareham, Hampshire, PO14 4AR. Tel: 01329 843636



The West End Main Showroom can be found at 15-19 Swaythling Road, West End, Southampton, Hampshire, SO30 3AG. Tel: 02380 465485



An installation service is available to customers in Hampshire, Dorset or West Sussex. For other UK counties, Swan Systems employs a network of trade installers who carry out bedroom surveys and install the products on purchase. Swan Systems Furniture Ltd also cater to the DIY market, with a collection of videos and Do-It-Yourself documentation available to view on their website. This details how the sub-frames, sliding doors and interiors are installed.



For more information on Swan Systems Furniture products, visit http://www.swansystemsuk.com



