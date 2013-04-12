Swan Systems Sliding Wardrobes Launch 2 New Colours in Their Range

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Expanding their product offering, Swan Systems have introduced two new beautiful colours to their range of Swan Sliding Wardrobe Doors; Silver and Romana Cherry.



In adding to the existing 14 colours in the range, the new Romana Cherry and Silver colour choices offer more design options for different customers. Romana Cherry is a warm wood shade which blends in well with neutral colours such as Ivory or Cream. The Silver is a more contemporary design at home in new properties looking for a minimalist design.



Whilst the frames can be Romana Cherry or Silver, the door inserts can have mirror, panels, creative glass designs such as floral etching, coloured glass, a bold striped mirror or a delicate honeysuckle mirror.



Swan Systems Sliding Wardrobes hold a British Patent for their design of sliding wardrobe. The product is made with a foil wrapped profile which is stiffened with aluminium extrusion. The foils totally conceal the metal inserts – unlike other sliding wardrobes on the market that supply sprayed metal frames – and create a stylish and sturdy sliding wardrobe door. All doors have a soft close mechanism and are the quietest sliding wardrobe in the UK.



Available now as a made to measure fitted product for your home via our two showrooms in Hampshire. If you have the DIY skills or a reliable carpenter, you can buy bespoke doors, made just for you, online at http://www.swansystems.co.uk



The Swan Systems Sliding Wardrobe Door range is also sold via a national network of trade partners, contact Swan for details of your closest.



About Swan Systems Furniture Ltd.

Swan Systems Furniture Ltd, design, supply and install bedroom storage furniture that has been made in Britain. Nationwide delivery is available or the products can be viewed in any one of the two Swan Systems showrooms in Hampshire to view the quality of the products before you buy. They specialise in sliding wardrobe doors and folding wall beds.



Swans System Furniture Ltd

01329 843636

http://www.swansystems.co.uk



Contact Info:

Lisa Dymott (Marketing Manager)

Tel: 01329 843636

Email: lisa@swansystems.co.uk

Web-shop address is http://www.swansystemsuk.com/



Head Office Address:

The Tanneries, East Street,

Titchfield, Hampshire PO14 4AR