Swanky Baby Vintage Looking for Financial Support to Help Child Adoption

Bristol, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Swanky Baby Vintage, a company that supplies clothes which are made in America and who donates 20% of their profits to fundraisers looking to adopt, have now launched a Kickstarter campaign to help carry on with the good work and give children in care a loving mum and dad.



Thousands of children are looking for mums and dads in America but one of the biggest problems that people face wishing to adopt is the cost, this has become a major problem which is resulting in children growing up in care or with foster parents without the chance of being part of a real family. Thanks to Swanky Baby Vintage, parents now have the chance to adopt a child but they need your help.



Swanky Baby Vintage have launched the Kickstarter campaign to help improve their brand, create jobs and donate 20% profits to assist in creating families, and now people who want to make a difference can now help Swank Baby Vintage with their goal in creating families.



The Unite Sons and Daughters program is a clever fundraising program to help potential parents looking to adopt to raise money they need to complete the process. The programme gives people a customized website that has products from the Swank Baby Vintage range, where they can promote the website to family and friends and people within their area. When a person buys through the website, the fundraiser will then receive 20% commission to help with the adoption process, the more people buy the more commission the fundraiser will receive.



To roll out the Unite program, Swank Baby Vintage needs help from people around America. They need men and women who agree that all children should have parents and should be part of a family to come forward and donate at their Kickstarter campaign.



To learn more about the Kickstarter campaign and the great work that Swanky Baby Vintage are doing, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2073327878/swanky-baby-vintage-unite-sons-and-daughters