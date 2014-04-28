Swanky Baby Vintage Looks to Raise $185,000 via Kickstarter for Their "Unite Sons & Daughters Program"

Bristol, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Swanky Baby Vintage is a 100% US made clothing line that supports adoption efforts. Adoption cost is a growing problem and with funding support, they can continue their goal of supporting child adoption through a great clothing line for a good cause.



The Unite program is officially in test mode and has been launched on the website of Swanky Baby Vintage. This campaign will raise funds for the design of a website specifically for the Unite program, a specific salary for an individual to oversee the program, promotional material, advertising allowance to create awareness of the Unite program to adoptive families, specific products to be produced for the Unite program. They have created t-shirt designs specifically for the Unite bulk product portion of the program & this campaign would assist in moving those shirts into production phase. The possibilities are endless and the sky is the limit.



Swanky Baby Vintage believes in playing a role in helping the economy thrive & investing in future generations. By helping this project, backers will not only help grow the Unite program and assist adoptive families, but they will also play a part in aiding an American made brand flourish while holding true to their roots.



This project will only be funded if at least $185,000 is pledged by Thu, May 8 2014 11:11 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1jX3E5U