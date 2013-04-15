Swapping Bricks for Basins; One Man's Unplanned Narrowboat Residency Spawns 7000-Strong Online Movement

Warwickshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- With the UK economy failing to recover, Paul Smith’s life aboard a narrowboat is enjoyed to the envy of thousands looking to follow in his footsteps. Thanks to an authoritative website and series of guides penned by Smith, over seven thousand people have subscribed to his website to learn more about the idyllic narrowboat life.



The site offers everything from downloadable location guides and articles to liveaboard case studies and even the world’s first free narrowboat budgeting software. Relished by the thousands of people considering their own move into a narrowboat for residency or pleasure, Smith is delighted at finally being able to do something he enjoys.



“After my business failed and my marriage ended I was at an all-time low, with very little joy in my life. However, after moving onto a narrowboat and taking up a job tending to the grounds at two marinas on the Grand Union Canal, I discovered a hidden passion that I have now dedicate my life to,” says Smith.



Continuing, “Narrowboat living actually makes perfect sense. With over two-thousand miles of canals to explore in England alone, getting the right type of license and being constantly on the move affords an ever-changing lifestyle without the mortgage.”



However, Smith is quick to warn potential movers of the upkeep costs attached.



“Many believe that after buying the boat living is almost free. Maintaining an older narrowboat actually costs as much as maintain a single-family home. Therefore, people need to be equipped with the information, knowledge and planning tools to ensure that they can get as much enjoyment and stress-free living as possible from their new investment,” he adds.



That is now Smith’s mission – to equip the narrowboat community with everything they need to maximise their budget and enjoyment. With critics particularly raving at his self-developed budgeting software and active forum, the site is opening the literal floodgates to the accessibility of narrowboat living.



With over two-thousand hours of work already invested in the site, Smith has no plans to hang up his hat yet.



“There’s plenty more to teach and plenty more for me to learn. The site has become one of the web's most popular resources for those considering buying a narrowboat either to use for recreational cruising or to live on full time, so I’m looking forward to many more years of boat and website ownership,” he concludes.



The website can be found at: http://livingonanarrowboat.co.uk/



