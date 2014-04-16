SwapSync Announces the Newest Online Gadget Trading Community

Chatham, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- A website has been launched in the web recently. This company is named SwapSync. It is the newest electronic device trading community that aims to provide help to those people who like constant testing of new mobile phones. This website is also specifically designed to let these people find other mobile persons who will be willing to make a deal with them as they want to try and use another mobile phone unit. This way, they can experience using various phone models without the process of vending their old phones to buy a new one.



SwapSync works in a very extraordinary way. By simply matching persons with phones, SwapSync would provide them with high quality and secured swaps. This process is not for free but interested mobile phone users should not worry as this process comes with a very reasonably priced fee. SwapSync guarantees that both parties will received the gadgets in good condition while SwapSync professionals will be handling the shipping and other important processes.



SwapSync is actually a community that is composed of traders who will also conduct a forum for authentic reviews regarding the best phones available in the market and the discussion will also include the most trusted service providers within the industry today. The community of the said company is hoping that it will be able to establish the biggest user group in order to support in influencing the mobile communications direction. SwapSync is now focused on generating the preliminary trades via posts online. The funds to be raised for this project will enable the people behind the foundation of SwapSync to drive web traffic to make sure that the inventory exists and to establish the required infrastructure in order to support the fast growing business. By using their measurable business model, SwapSync’s methodologies and disciplines would be applied to the trading processes of all electronic gadgets.



SwapSync is now expecting that all people especially the avid internet users will be enticed to take part, watch the video and make a donation to help this business grow.



SwapSync is established by Sam Ouimet who was a twenty-year old business owner. He started his career when he was only 15 years old. At a very young age, he was able to design great applications for Apple App Store. SwapSync was founded because of his passion in his career.



To learn more about SwapSync, please feel free to visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/swapsync-the-online-device-trading-community.



Media contact

Contact: Sam Ouimet

Company: SwapSync

Address: 32 Kings Road, Chatham, NJ 07928

Telephone Number: 201-572-5865

Email: admin@swapsync.com