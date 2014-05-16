SWEAT IT out Announces Discount Special This Spring

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- As the warm weather has arrived, many individuals wish to take their fitness and exercise to the next level. When running, working out, and staying active, there’s nothing more satisfying than utilizing compression gear to help keep the energy level elevated. Compression clothing allows for better breathability when working out, resulting in a more satisfying performance. This spring, as the demand for compression apparel increases, SWEAT IT OUT® is announcing their spring special to appease customers. When spending over $50 on any of their products, customers will be treated to 20 percent off their purchase by entering coupon code “sweat20” at checkout. This promotion runs through June 15, so be sure to stock up on discounted compression gear today.



The company specializes in the sales of COOLMAX® and LYCRA® produced fabric fibers. These products have been scientifically proven to reduce fatigues and muscle vibration during workouts, leading to maximum efficiency for longer periods of time. The fibers aid in the rehabilitation of various injuries, providing comfort and increasing oxygen flow. With their products, SWEAT IT OUT® features the best compression shorts for running in their inventory, as well as shirts, sleeves, underwear, and socks.



There are many advantages to wearing the COOLMAX® and LYCRA® garments, including flexibility and range of motion. As the body perspires, the gear will wick away moisture to keep athletes dry. Stay energized during workouts with the high quality, optimal comfort of SWEAT IT OUT® compression apparel. Take advantage of discounted prices until June 15 with the code “sweat20.” To browse their running gear for men or other products to learn more about the benefits, please visit the website today.



About Sweat It Out

SWEAT IT OUT® specializes in TRUE COMPRESSION for both the Upper and Lower body to help prevent injuries and also to help with rehabilitation from an existing injury.



SWEAT IT OUT® Performance Compression shorts, Performance Compression Tops, Running Gear, and Performance Compression Pants are made from a unique, powerful fabric designed to be worn next to the skin for a tight fit providing true compression to the underlying tissue and muscle without restriction or discomfort. The Lycra® content in these garments is the highest available for stretch and recovery.



For more information about SWEAT IT OUT® and its products, visit http://www.sweatitout.com/.