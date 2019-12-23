SWEAT IT OUT COOL COMPRESSION Offers Tips on Improving Exercise Recovery in the New Year

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- As a new year begins and athletes resolve to train harder so they can take their performance to the next level, SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® recommends committing to a better recovery regimen in order to make those other goals more attainable.



While hard work in the gym is crucial for an athlete to develop the strength, endurance and skill necessary to compete at a high level, it's just as important that they take good care of their bodies in between training sessions. This means getting the right amount of sleep, staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet high in protein, fiber, whole carbohydrates and healthy fats.



In addition to promoting muscle recovery, sleep can help to balance hormones, boost the immune system, reduce stress and lower blood pressure. Adults are advised to get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night, while teenagers need between 8 and 10 hours.



Proper hydration speeds the recovery process by ridding the body of toxins and thereby preventing muscle soreness. Active men are advised to drink four or more liters of water per day, while athletic women should consume three or more liters.



Wearing compression tops, shorts or tights from SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® during and after training can also aid in recovery. Compression gear improves the flow of oxygenated blood to the muscles and the flow of lactic acid away from the muscles, enabling better performance while reducing muscle soreness. Additionally, compression gear stabilizes muscles, decreasing vibration and fatigue.



