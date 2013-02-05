SWEAT IT OUT Is Now Offering a Complimentary "COOLMAX®" T-Shirt with Orders over $40

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- SWEAT IT OUT® is taking its claim as one of the leading providers of compression sports apparel and is now offering a complimentary COOLMAX® T-Shirt to customers who purchase orders at $40 and greater.



The amazing comfort as well as confidence that come with wearing compression shirts and compression pants from SWEAT IT OUT® makes working out a blast. The days of bunched up clothing and unsupportive work out gear is over, the future of workout compression clothing is now available with SWEAT IT OUT®. Along with having the best sports bra in the industry, SWEAT IT OUT® makes sure both male and female athletes have the highest quality workout gear available, and it is so good that many professional sports teams use it.



Here is a testimonial from a recent satisfied customer of over 10 years: “I’ve been a SWEAT IT OUT® customer for over ten years and love your products. I was new to exercising back in 2000 and looking for comfortable exercise clothes that fit well. I found SWEAT IT OUT® on the web, ordered the 1900 compression pants and the 1998 sports bra and have been re-ordering them ever since. They hold up beautifully through many washings, they fit well, don’t ride up (pants or bras) and provide both comfort and support.”- Judy Ball



About SWEAT IT OUT

Made in the USA, SWEAT IT OUT® specializes in TRUE COMPRESSION for both the Upper and Lower body to help prevent injuries and also to help with rehabilitation from an existing injury. SWEAT IT OUT® Performance Compression shorts, Performance Compression Tops, Running Gear, and Performance Compression Pants are made from a unique, powerful fabric designed to be worn next to the skin for a tight fit providing true compression to the underlying tissue and muscle without restriction or discomfort. The Lycra® content in these garments is the highest available for stretch and recovery and it’s all MADE IN THE USA.



For more information about SWEAT IT OUT® and its products visit http://www.sweatitout.com/.