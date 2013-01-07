SWEAT IT OUT Is Now Offering Sports Bras & True Compression Apparel Online Throughout the United States

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- SWEAT IT OUT® has become a leader in active workout apparel. With apparel for both men and women, SWEAT IT OUT® is now offering the best sports bra available for women and the top running gear for men and women now available online throughout the United States.



SWEAT IT OUT® has made major strides in making their sports apparel the best in the industry. By making its sports clothing available for men and women who are active in every sport imaginable, SWEAT IT OUT® has something for everyone who lives the active lifestyle. Here is a testimonial from a recent customer who loves her sports bra from SWEAT IT OUT®: CDA Girl (Guest) “Excellent Sports/Running/Aerobic Bra! I have been looking and looking for a sports bra that actually wicks moisture away from your body, one that gives great support, one that will not shrink, and one that will last. Well, I finally found it! I can highly recommend this bra! It wicks moisture wonderfully, the support is A+, and it feels great! I also like the fact that SWEAT IT OUT® takes pride in their product and keeping the customer happy!! Way to go! Also, these bras are worn by many in the military so they have to be good at moisture wicking, etc. with what those gals put them through!”



About SWEAT IT OUT

Made in the USA, SWEAT IT OUT® specializes in TRUE COMPRESSION for both the Upper and Lower body to help prevent injuries and also to help with rehabilitation from an existing injury.



SWEAT IT OUT® Performance Compression shorts, Performance Compression

Tops, Running Gear, and Performance Compression Pants are made from a unique, powerful fabric designed to be worn next to the skin for a tight fit providing true compression to the underlying tissue and muscle without restriction or discomfort. The Lycra® content in these

garments is the highest available for stretch and recovery and it’s all MADE IN THE USA.



For more information about SWEAT IT OUT® and its products visit http://www.sweatitout.com/.