Sweat It out Now Offers Lycra Power Performance Garments That Improve Posture

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- For those who have poor posture or are rehabilitating their shoulder may find Sweat It Out’s Lycra Power Performance Compression Garment helpful. The compression shirts are designed to correct indecent posture by straightening the shoulder girdle, which will alleviate back, neck and shoulder pains.



Sweat it Out’s compression shirts increase oxygen intake and help maintain stamina. This will result in one being able to have more energy for a longer period of time before exhaustion sets in. With over 20 years in the sportswear industry, Sweat it Out has been able to provide merchandise that allows for the body to recover quickly. Athletes or anyone who is looking to improve their posture will not have to worry about restrictions since their compression shirts stretch in every possible direction.



They are designed to promote the proper spinal alignment that could help prevent shoulder injuries. They are designed with a unique fabric combination of 70% CoolMax and 30% Lycra. With their posture, supporting garments, athletes and anyone suffering from previous injuries can also benefit from its wicking technology. The CoolMax shirts allow the body to use less energy, which can enhance performance. With supported posture and prevention of shoulder injuries anyone who takes advantage of sportswear gear can benefit from the Lycra Power Performance.



Sweat it Out also specializes in football sleeves, basketball sleeves and baseball sleeves. Sweat it Out garments offer true compression for the body, stretching 360 degrees, so the garment can even stretch more than the body does, so no movement is inhibited. Sweat it Out stretches vertically and horizontally, which gives the body quick recovery time. With compression sportswear a person will get a light yet durable support.



For more information about Sweat it Out and its products visit http://www.sweatitout.com/.