SWEAT IT out Now Offers Performance Compression Gear for All Looking to Prevent Injury and Reduce Recovery Time

Many athletes, or those who exercise, may have had an injury or two in their lifetime, and the professionals from SWEAT IT OUT® know that the game still goes on whether one is out of commission or not. However, with the use of compression gear, whether it is lycra shorts, basketball sleeves, or compression socks, Sweat It Out's gear is able to help reduce the amount of time a person needs to recover and can even prevent injury. For this reason, Sweat It Out is now offering performance compression gear for all looking to prevent injury and reduce recovery time.



Whether one has just begun training, or they know they are prone to physical injuries, Sweat It Out’s compression gear is a great choice for the muscles that take a beating during exercise. Sometimes there is no stopping the injuries or the ability to increase the recovery time. No matter how much one may strengthen their muscles with weightlifting or stretching afterwards to prevent cramping, it may not be enough. Sweat It Out is proud to offer a product that is able to reduce recovery time and ease the muscles when running. By stabilizing the muscles during exercise with lycra shorts, one’s legs will be able to perform at higher levels unlike if they were not.



In recent months SWEAT IT OUT® has been proud to have NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS athletes wear their compression shorts and pants as their daily practices and hectic schedules need them to be on their “A” game at all times. For those who are not professional athletes, but still train for marathons or simply to stay in shape can still benefit greatly from Sweat It Out’s compression socks, pants, and tops. Their performance gear adds a great sense of support and durability for those who are prone to injury or simply do not have the time to recover.



About SWEAT IT OUT

Made in the USA, SWEAT IT OUT® specializes in TRUE COMPRESSION for both the Upper and Lower body to help prevent injuries and also to help with rehabilitation from an existing injury. SWEAT IT OUT® Performance Compression shorts, Performance Compression Tops, Running Gear, and Performance Compression Pants are made from a unique, powerful fabric designed to be worn next to the skin for a tight fit providing true compression to the underlying tissue and muscle without restriction or discomfort. The Lycra® content in these garments is the highest available for stretch and recovery and it’s all MADE IN THE USA.



