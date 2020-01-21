SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® Offers Tips for Preventing Knee Injuries

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Studies have shown that hundreds of thousands of knee injuries occur in the United States every year, making the knee one of the most commonly-injured joints. The team at SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION®, makers of superior quality compression tights for knee support, wants to help athletes of all ages and ability levels protect their precious knees during training and competition.



Stretching is a key element of maintaining proper knee health. Flexibility in the hamstrings and proper range of motion in the hips and ankles will alleviate pressure on the knee joint and streamline the body's movement patterns.



Making time for a proper warmup routine before starting any kind of athletic activity is also crucial. Warming up gets blood flowing throughout the body's pulmonary and cardiovascular systems. It also works the stiffness out of muscles and joints so the entire body can move fluidly and with proper coordination.



To avoid overstressing the knee and any other part of the body, athletes should never overtrain and always make time to rest and recover after strenuous activity.



It's also important to maintain a healthy weight. The knee absorbs a great deal of shock when the body moves, and any excess bulk on an athlete's frame can take its toll on the knee joint, stressing it to the point where painful conditions such as osteoarthritis begin to develop.



It's also important to wear proper compression gear during and after training. Performance compression tights can help to increase blood flow to the knee while keeping it stable during running, jumping, squatting and performing other explosive movements. In addition to helping athletes avoid injury, compression gear also aids in exercise recovery.



