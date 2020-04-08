SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® Offers Tips for Working out at Home During the COVID-19 Crisis

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Although the world has taken a hiatus from organized sports as people across the globe practice "social distancing" to stop the spread of the coronavirus, SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® encourages people stuck at home to make regular exercise part of their daily routines.



As a leading provider of high-quality compression shorts, tights, and tops for sale online, SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® knows that staying active is crucial to relieving stress and improving mood during difficult times. Furthermore, an active lifestyle doesn't require going to a gym or joining a team. It can start — and stay — at home.



Many different streaming services offer free exercise programs led by instructors, from yoga to high-energy cross training, that can be played on a television or a mobile device for a workout in the living room — or any room of the house. Active video games that encourage players to dance can also be a great at-home workout. Additionally, individuals can make up their own circuit workout involving only bodyweight movements, including push-ups, sit-ups, squats, lunges and burpees, and run through the circuit for 20 minutes to burn significant calories.



Those who don't own exercise equipment can build ordinary household items such as chairs or stairs into a workout regimen, or even use playground equipment in their backyard. Finally, running and walking remain tried-and-true methods of exercise that combine fitness with the beauty and fresh air found in nature.



Springtime temperatures can fluctuate in many areas of the country, so keeping the body warm and limber while exercising outdoors is key to avoiding injury and maximizing performance. Compression gear from SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® helps to improve circulation and supports joints, as well as to speed the recovery process, and can be an ideal addition to any exercise regimen. For more information, contact SWEAT IT OUT® COOL COMPRESSION® today, or place a convenient online order on the company website and have compression tights, shorts, tops and more shipped directly.



