SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® Technology Announces Launch of Its New Mobile-Friendly Website

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology is excited to announce the launch of the new and improved sweatitout.com, a revamped website that makes it easier than ever to shop for the highest-quality, American-made compression gear on the market.



Customers can visit this mobile-friendly site while on the go and browse through an expanded selection of sleeveless compression tops, tights, shorts, socks, sports bras, and much more. With a few taps on a smartphone, customers can place their order with a credit card, using the new site's secure online shopping portal. Within just a few days, they can expect to enjoy the many benefits of SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology gear in the gym, on the field, on the running trail, or just working around the house.



Features of the site also include a Fit & Measurement Guide, Video Testimonials from satisfied customers, and a list of professional sports teams that use premium-quality compression gear from SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology in their training.



Compression gear is the perfect complement to a summer exercise regimen, helping to improve circulation, reduce muscle vibration, prevent cramping, and even make the body feel cooler during intense activity. Compression gear also aids the recovery process after exercise and helps the body stay injury-free. Now, with the launch of this expanded and enhanced SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology website, active people all over the globe can kick their workouts into a higher gear as temperatures outside continue to climb.



To visit the new SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology website and check out its vibrant new look, simply log on to sweatitout.com or coolcompression.com. Individuals who want to contact the company with questions, concerns, or assistance with an order are welcome to do so via the website or by phone.



About SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology

The SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology brand specializes in TRUE COMPRESSION for both the Upper and Lower body, for both men and women, to help prevent injuries and also to help with rehabilitation from an existing injury.



SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology Performance Compression shorts, Performance Compression Tops, Running Gear, and Performance Compression Pants are made from a unique, powerful fabric designed to be worn next to the skin for a tight fit. The material provides true compression to the underlying tissue and muscle without restriction or discomfort.



For more information about SWEAT IT OUT® with COOL COMPRESSION® technology and its products, visit: https://www.sweatitout.com/.