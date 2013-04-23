Sweatpants Media Produces Ground Breaking Piece for Panasonic

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Sweatpants Media, a renowned name when it comes to film and video production, recently announced the release of a new video launching the Panasonic Headphones Brand, Technics.



Andy Bell from Sweatpants media said, “We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Panasonic in re launching their iconic headphones brand, Technics.”



Working alongside Panasonic, Roland Sands designed and built a custom motorcycle specifically for Technics, which was featured in the video and will be featured at Panasonic trade show booths around the county.



About Sweatpants Media

Sweatpants Media is a full scale film and video production company in Long Beach California, which specializes in commercials, short films, and television series. With a team of veteran leadership and youthful creativity, Sweatpants Media works in Film, TV, and Digital Media. The company was founded in the year 2012 by former Nitro Circus Daredevil Andy Bell and director/producer Jonny Zeller.



See the video at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBDRVh8TLxQ



Contact:

Company: Sweatpants Media

Name: Andy Bell

Website: http://sweatpantsmedia.com/