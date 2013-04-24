Sweatpants Media to Produce Red Bull YouTube Channel Series on Bryce Menzies

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Sweatpants Media, a renowned name when it comes to film and video production, today announced the details related to Red Bull YouTube channel series, which the company would be producing on Bryce Menzies. The reality series of eight episodes will document Bryce defending the pro 2WD championship at the TORC off road Racing.



A representative of the company said, “We are pleased to announce that Sweatpants Media will be producing an eight episode reality series featuring Champion off-road racer, Bruce Menzies.”



Andy Bell from Sweatpants media added, “We're excited to working with Bryce Menzies and documenting his quest to defending his Pro 2wd Championship in the TORC Off-road Racing Series.” Bryce started his racing career in the year 2007 and became CORR rookie of the year. In 2008, he shifted from open class to truck class and got his first ever professional truck win the same year. Over the years, he has delivered strong performances including the Mint 400, Beja 500 and Vegas to Reno among others. Presently, he is a part of the Menzies Motorsport.



About Sweatpants Media

Sweatpants Media is a full scale film and video production company in Long Beach California, which specializes in commercials, short films, and television series. With a team of veteran leadership and youthful creativity, Sweatpants Media works in Film, TV, and Digital Media. The company was founded in the year 2012 by former Nitro Circus Daredevil Andy Bell and director/producer Jonny Zeller.



