Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sweden Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Sweden beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Sweden beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As with soft drinks, the cool wet summer hit demand for beer refreshment in 2012 which combined with a number of other factors to give the year the worst performance for the Swedish beer market since a jump in border trade prompted a 5% decline in domestic sales in 2004.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Further wine growth in 2012 will have also contributed to the beer losses as the long-term shift from wine to beer continued. The deterioration in the economic climate will additionally, and inevitably, have played its part in the downward performance of beer sales in Sweden.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Sweden Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Sweden Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

As with soft drinks, the cool wet summer hit demand for beer refreshment in 2012 which combined with a number of other factors to give the year the worst performance for the Swedish beer market since a jump in border trade prompted a 5% decline in domestic sales in 2004



The Swedish economy continues to outperform most other European economies but inevitably the issues in the Eurozone have had an impact; GDP growth slowed in 2012 to less than 1%, down from nearly 3% in 2011



Demand is still expected to fall though, albeit only modestly as economic outlook becomes unsure



Exports from Swedish brewers to the border increased to 50 m according the Swedish Brewers Association. The influential quarter three saw a 6% rise in border trade exports according to estimates but overall the border trade has lost its momentum.



Much was expected from the VAT cut in restaurants and bars during 2012 but feedback suggests that while the volume of 'plates served' increased, beer sales did not



Key Highlights

It may be that sales of wine in bars and restaurants benefitted more from the VAT cut than sales of beer.



The current economic situation is highlighted by the fact the government has cut its GDP forecast growth for 2013 to just 1.1% from 2.7%.



The consumption opportunities for soft drinks are further limited by the excellent municipal water available in the market. In many markets in Europe still water has been a major driver in soft drinks demand, but in Sweden cool conditions and safe tap water have restricted consumption



Sweden is in a cool part of the world and as a result soft drinks make up a considerably smaller proportion of commercial beverage consumption than the rest of Europe.



In late 2012 Systembolaget was given the green light to provide home deliveries in selected areas as part of a trial. The response was very muted among consumers and some reports suggest there were as few as 100 requests for home delivery in the trial locations



Companies Mentioned



CARLSBERG SWEDEN, SPENDRUPS BRYGGERI AB, BRO BRYGGERIE AB, GALATEA SPIRITS AB, KOPPARBERG, KRONLEINS, SABMILLER BRANDS OF EUROPE ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138937/sweden-beer-market-insights-2013.html