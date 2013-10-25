Sweden Business Forecast Report Q4 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Sweden Business Forecast Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Sweden's status as an open trade-oriented economy means that weak European demand poses significant downside risks to Swedish growth.
We are becoming increasingly optimistic towards the fortunes of the Swedish economy, after several quarters of acute weakness, with private consumption remaining one of the key drivers of growth.
Sweden is among the best positioned developed economies in the world, with a highly productive workforce, a fiscal surplus and a stable banking system.
Major Forecast Changes
Our forecasts for real GDP growth in 2013, 2014 and 2015 are 1.1%, 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively, down from our previous forecast of 1.5% for 2013 but up for both 2014 (from 2.5%) and 2015 (from 2.7%).
We have raised our end-2013 and 2014 repurchase rate forecasts by 25bps apiece to 1.00% and 1.25% from 0.75% and 1.00%, respectively.
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