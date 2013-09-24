Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sweden Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Sweden Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Swedish cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Swedish cider market increased by 5% last year. Although the first half of the year was stronger the category remained in fashion throughout 2012, recording growth in both the on-premise and in Systembolaget.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Cider may be showing symptoms of maturity but the category only dates back to the late 1960s when Herrljunga produced the first apple cider in Sweden. The category only really gained momentum in the mid-nineties when Kopparberg began producing alcoholic versions of the no and very low alcohol ciders sold in supermarkets.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Sweden Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Sweden cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

The category has probably benefited from the fact that Systembolaget has shown increasing dislike for FABs.



Dry ciders from the UK, make up a small but growing part of the market.



The cider market tends to drift in and out of fashion, depending on the marketing support and product innovation of the time.



Ciders enjoy good weather and the cool start to the year may have contributed to the initial decline.



Innovation has contributed to the rise in volumes for Somersby.



Key Highlights

The cider market tends to drift in and out of fashion, depending on the marketing support and product innovation of the time. 2012 saw the market enjoy some support and sales grew, but all the indicators in the first half of 2013 suggest that cider consumption has lost momentum and sales are down.



Conventional apple ciders make up less than 15% of the market; something that can be attributed to the unorthodox development of the cider market in Sweden.



As in beer there is a movement towards stronger cider options.



With more than a quarter of the Swedish market, Kopparberg is the leading Swedish cider brand at home and abroad.



In the on-premise Somersby is the leader with around 40% of the sales. Success in the on-premise market has translated into success in Systembolaget and sales rocketed up by 85% last year.



Companies Mentioned



ABRO BRYGGERI AB , Abro Bryggeri AB, KIVIKS MUSTERI AB, KiviksMusteri, KOPPARBERGS BRYGGERI ,Kopparberg,KRONLEINS BRYGGERI AB



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141606/sweden-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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