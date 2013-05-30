Sweden Information Technology Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- BMI View: the Swedish IT market is one of the most dynamic in Western Europe, with high spending levels per capita and innovative deployments of IT services. We forecast the IT market will reach a total value of SEK120.5bn in 2013, a 5% increase from 2012. Growth was constrained by the economic environment in 2012, but with conditions improving from 2013 growth will rebound. There is however downside risk to this outlook from a worsening of conditions in the eurozone which could hit consumer and business confidence. Besides economic performance drivers of Swedish IT spending include innovation in form factors with the release of Windows 8 in October 2012, datacentre construction, real-time business software, purchases of computers for schools, a new national digital agenda and growing interest in cloud computing services.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: SEK24.7bn in 2012 to SEK25.8bn in 2013, +4.5% in local currency terms. Demand for tablets and hybrids following the launch of Windows 8 will underpin growth.
Software Sales: SEK35.9bn in 2012 to SEK37.4bn in 2013, +4.3% in local currency terms. Upgrades to Windows 8 as well as investments in business software by SMEs will support growth over the medium term.
IT Services Sales: SEK54.2bn in 2012 to SEK57.3bn in 2013, +5.6% in local currency terms. Cloud services and real time data analytic smart services will boost spending over our forecast period.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Sweden's score was 70.4 out of 100.0. The decline in Sweden's score in the Q2 2013 update meant it fell one place to fourth in the tablet. It now sits below the larger markets of the UK, France and Germany, but ahead of CEE markets.
Key Trends & Developments.
Sweden's IT market is set to receive a boost from an upturn in the macroeconomic outlook from 2013, but especially 2014. This upturn adds to a number of positive trends in the market including the popularity of new form factors such as tablets and hybrid notebooks. High incomes and the region leading coverage of next generation networks make Sweden a market where vendors can capitalise on the innovation in design that is occurring following the introduction of touch functionality to the Microsoft ecosystem with the October 2012 launch of Windows 8.
